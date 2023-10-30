3 PSNI officers injured after car rammed in cross border chase involving gardai

Three Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers were injured after a police car was rammed in Co Armagh.

Two of the officers were unable to continue to work their shift following the incident in the Tullyneill Road area of Newtownhamilton on Friday evening. It came as the PSNI were alerted that a man, who made off from An Garda Siochana officers in the Irish Republic, had crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

READ MORE - Delivery driver loses a leg after being struck by garda car trying to recover his stolen bikeA 21-year-old man was arrested, and has been charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS. headtopics.com

