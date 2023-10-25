25 Years On: The Curious Meeting of Ballina and Corofin

25 YEARS ON, and Paul McGettigan still finds it leaves a sour taste. Almost a quarter of a century to the very weekend Ballina and Corofin meet in a Connacht championship game, the previous meeting became an article of curiosity, a puzzling footnote in the history of the GAA. At the time, Galway football was enjoying a glut of success. Earlier that year, Corofin had become the first club team to have brought the Andy Merrigan Cup into Connacht.
That summer, John O’Mahony delivered a hugely popular All-Ireland for the county. But then, the problems began mounting up. Michael Donnellan, fresh from becoming the new Gaelic football superstar, wanted to play for Ireland in International Rules. This led to a dispute between his club, Dunmore McHales and the Galway county board. They threw Dunmore out of the competition. Then they reinstated them. But the championship dragged on a little and the Connacht Council made a bizarre insistence that the first round of the Connacht championship would be played in Ballina. And settled in Ballina, if the occasion demande
Ireland Headlines
