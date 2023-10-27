“25 Feels So Phucking Sexy!” Rihanna Shares Some Snaps From Her Birthday Bash

Unsurprisingly her birthday photo album features a lot of PDA-snaps with Chris Brown...Yesterday was Rihanna’s birthday and to celebrate turning a quarter of a century, Ri-Ri had a massive birthday part (complete with a late night wander on the beach in Hawaii).

Now, while most of us would normally spend the day after the night before frantically detagging ourselves from any unflattering Facebook pictures, Rihanna decided to share her birthday with her fans by posting all the best snaps on the internet.

You could tell that the singer was up the walls with excitement about her party, judging from all her tweets. She started her day with this one:Rihanna cuddles up to Chris Brown in the back of a car Rihanna posted this picture of herself covered in birthday cake along with the caption: “Put this #cake in ya face! I made him lick all this icing off! Lol”Rihanna ended her celebrations with a random jaunt on the beach. In the dark. As you do. headtopics.com

