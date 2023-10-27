23 food rules that should never, ever be broken

3. And it’s a condiment, not a sauce. You can’t just put it on spaghetti and call it a meal.4. It goes tea bag, water, milk. If you meet anyone who thinks milk first is acceptable it is strongly encouraged that you call the police immediately.6. If you don’t open your crisps the right way up, you will get back luck forever and probably die.7. Cheesestrings must always be peeled. What’s the fucking point of Cheesestrings if you don’t make them into cheese strings?10.

11. The only acceptable liquid to put in your cereal is milk. Not water, or orange juice, or fucking COCA COLA.13. A pie should have pastry all the way round, not just some shit flimsy lid. This is not a pie, it’s meat with a haircut.14. You must always try to peel a satsuma in one go, because what else is life about if not those tiny victories?15. When eating Jaffa Cakes, you MUST eat all the cakey bit round the outside before you can touch the orangey bit.17.

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

Lionel Messi’s wife confirms she is expecting the couple’s third childThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Is It Time We Turned Our Back On The Unrealistic Victoria’s Secret Ideal Of Beauty?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕