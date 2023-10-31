2024 Leinster SHC fixtures revealed as Carlow start with daunting Galway trip

Tom Mulally’s charges will operate in the top tier once again in 2024 on the back of winning the Joe McDonagh Cup last May, replacing Westmeath, who were relegated after recording just one win from their five Leinster Championship games this year.

The Leinster Council has tended to make minimal changes to the order of fixtures from year to year, usually opting to just flip the home venue, though there has been some tinkering with the first and third round of games for 2024, with Kilkenny welcoming Antrim and Dublin travelling to Wexford along with that Galway-Carlow tie on the opening weekend next April.

READ MORE:Club win 'right up there' says Brian Hogan as Paddy Deegan snatches victory for O'Loughlins Rounds two, four and five essentially remain the same as last year with home advantage reversed, meaning that Kilkenny-Wexford and Galway-Dublin will meet in the final round for the fifth successive occasion on which the round robin format has been staged.

The 2020, ‘21 and ‘22 Leinster hurling finals were all staged on Saturday evenings at Croke Park though this year’s decider between Kilkenny and Galway was staged in the traditional Sunday afternoon slot on the same day as the Limerick-Clare Munster hurling final.April 20/21: Kilkenny v Antrim, Wexford v Dublin, Galway v Carlow.May 11: Dublin v Antrim, Carlow v Kilkenny.May 25: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Antrim v Carlow.

