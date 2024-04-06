The 2024 All-Ireland Football Championship kicks off this weekend, with matches taking place in all four provincial championships . The action begins with the meeting of London and Galway in Ruislip on Saturday afternoon at 3pm before a bumper Sunday of Championship clashes. They include Leitrim v Sligo and New York v Mayo in Connacht, while Monaghan and Cavan clash in Ulster, with the Munster games seeing Waterford face Tipperary and Cork take on Limerick .
READ MORE:Teetotaller Jarlath Burns explains why he is "totally against" alcohol bans for GAA players And the three clashes in Leinster are: Wexford v Carlow, Longford v Meath and Westmeath v Wicklow. As well as the football, Clare and Kilkenny also lock horns in the Allianz Hurling League final on Saturday evening. Here's what games are on where over the coming days: Saturday London v Galway 3pm - GAAGO Clare v Kilkenny
2024 All-Ireland Football Championship Matches Provincial Championships London Galway Ruislip Leitrim Sligo New York Mayo Monaghan Cavan Waterford Tipperary Cork Limerick Wexford Carlow Longford Meath Westmeath Wicklow Allianz Hurling League Clare Kilkenny
