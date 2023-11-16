2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team Announced

The 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star.

The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced

