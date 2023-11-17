2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards Winners Announced

The best GAA players in the country poured into the RDS in Dublin on Friday evening for the 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards. Those who won hurling All-Stars had been known prior to the bash, with that team being named early on Thursday morning, but the football XV as well as the Footballer and Hurler of the Year award winners were only named on the night.

Limerick picked up seven All-Stars (Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donogue, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane), while Kilkenny had five (Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody), Clare had two (John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell) and Conor Whelan was Galway's sole representative

