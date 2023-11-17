2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards Winners Announced

The best GAA players in the country poured into the RDS in Dublin on Friday evening for the 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards. Those who won hurling All-Stars had been known prior to the bash, with that team being named early on Thursday morning, but the football XV as well as the Footballer and Hurler of the Year award winners were only named on the night.
Limerick picked up seven All-Stars (Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donogue, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane), while Kilkenny had five (Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, TJ Reid and Eoin Cody), Clare had two (John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell) and Conor Whelan was Galway's sole representative
Ireland Headlines
The 2023 PwC GAA /GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny , with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick , as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny 's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA /GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan ( Clare ), Mark Rodgers ( Clare ), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category.
