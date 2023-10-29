2019 is coming to an end and here are the 10 best celebrity baby names this year

If you are currently expecting, and still all sorts of of undecided on what to call your bundle once he or she arrives, well, then you might be tempted to look for some inspiration from these celebrity parents, who all had babies in 2019, and all chose some seriously adorable monikers for their little darlings.It was boy #2 for Lauran Conrad and her husband, William Tell, who from before are parents to little Liam.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.

??Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. headtopics.com

After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! XxxSophie Ellis Bextor is one busy mama of now five(!) boys – the youngest one, who was born back in January of this year, being called Mickey.

He’s here! Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he’s absolutely gorgeous. Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We’re so glad you’re here safe. XxxxxxxxxxxxTwo weeks ago our little girl arrived. She has totally blown our minds. I didn’t know what I was missing but it was you Tallulah …❤️you @johnny_s_lloyd wonderful daddy. And to my boys , who will never read this but anyway, two beautiful and attentive brothers. headtopics.com

