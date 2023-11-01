€20,000 awarded in damages over GAA club gravy spill

Judge Terence O'Sullivan heard that McDonnell had been participating as a Youth Reach Worker in a work placement scheme with Parnells and on the date of the accident he had been manning the gravy station at the club’s lunch carvery.
Mr Nolan, who appeared with Tracey Solicitors, said it had been his client’s job to pour gravy onto the plates of customers after they had been served their food. In the April 2014 incident, scalding gravy had been accidentally poured onto his left arm by another worker.
Mr McDonnell, who has an address at Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin, was accompanied in court by a prison escort. In his evidence he said he had been manning the gravy station and when a customer returned with his plate looking for more gravy a commis chef had reached in front of and across him to add the extra gravy.
As he did so very hot gravy from the commis chef’s ladle had poured onto his left arm scalding him. Shortly afterwards he was brought to the emergency department of Beaumont Hospital where his wound was dressed.
Mc Donnell also sued two youth training agencies as well as Parnell GAA club but the case against each of them was dismissed by Judge O’Sullivan who awarded damages against Parnell GAA club only. The judge refused to make an order for legal costs on behalf of the two successful youth agencies against Parnells.
He said he believed Mr Mc Donnell was being honest in his evidence and not telling a lie. He had been adamant about what and how the accident had happened.
