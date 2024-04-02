180 Arrests Made for Driving Under the Influence During Easter Weekend

Almost 180 arrests for driving under the influence were made following over 5,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests. There were three road fatalities during the weekend while 13 serious collisions resulted in serious and life-threatening injuries. Some 58 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, 16 more than the same period in 2023.

Between Thursday and Tuesday morning, more than 2,630 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the Easter bank holiday road safety enforcement operation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda warning after 140 arrests for drink or drug-driving over Easter weekendThe carnage continued over the weekend with three more deaths since officers launched their Bank Holiday Roads Enforcement Operation

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The reason we eat chocolate eggs at Easter and Easter Bunny origins explainedEaster is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but many of the traditions we associate with the holiday have pagan roots

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Fairyhouse aiming to extend upward attendance curve during Easter festival actionFairyhouse officials hoping to improve on the 28,000 fans that attended the 2023 Easter Festival

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Misery as downpours to sweep country but renewed hope for Easter Bank HolidayAccording to Met Éireann's outlook for the days ahead, we will see showers consistently between now and Easter Sunday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Easter break 2024: 64 family-friendly things to do, places to go and restaurants to visitFrom Easter egg hunts and camps to family days out and more, this list will help you keep the kids busy over the school break

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

No break in rainfall as 'nightmare' washout to continue but Easter shows promiseWhile the worst of the rain is expected to have passed by Easter Sunday, forecasts will 'chop and change' before then, according to an expert

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »