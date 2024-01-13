17-year-old charged with murder of gunman Tristan Sherry

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a Dublin restaurant in which another man was fatally injured on Christmas Eve. The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus following a brief hearing before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning. He is the third person to be charged with the murder.

READ MORE - Man accused of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve claims he 'acted in self-defence' Sherry, 26, was killed following a shooting inside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown in which another man, Jason Hennessy Snr, 48, was fatally injured. The teenager will appear at the Children's Court on Wednesday. He has the automatic right to anonymity because he is under 18, and mandatory reporting restrictions under section 93 of the Children Act appl





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime suspect being questioned for murder of Tristan SherryGardai are questioning the prime suspect for the murder of Tristan Sherry, as fears grow for the health of the man shot in the Christmas Eve horror. The suspect is being quizzed over whether he delivered most of the blows that led to the would-be assassin's death.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man shot by Tristan Sherry fighting for his life in ICUA 46 year old man who was shot by Tristan Sherry in a restaurant is now on life support in ICU and his condition is critical. There are concerns for his health. Gardai expect further arrests in relation to the killing of Tristan Sherry.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man accused of attacking gunman claims self-defenceA man accused of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve has claimed "he acted in self-defence", a court has heard.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gunman's Killing Filmed and Shared on Social MediaA video showing the moment gunman Tristan Sherry was killed has been shared on social media. The video depicts Sherry being humiliated, stabbed, and brutally struck in the head. The incident occurred after Sherry opened fire on a well-known criminal and his associates in a restaurant. Sherry was overpowered, beaten, and stabbed to death. The criminal's father was also injured but is expected to survive. A murder investigation is set to be launched by the police.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Emotional Reunions at Dublin Airport as Families Gather for ChristmasFamilies and friends were reunited at Dublin Airport for Christmas, with emotions running high. The arrivals hall was filled with joy as loved ones touched down from various destinations. Christmas jumpers and Santa hats were worn as families reunited. Read more about a Dublin GAA star's Christmas engagement and the excitement of families coming together.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Emotional Reunions at Dublin Airport for ChristmasFamilies and friends were reunited at Dublin Airport for Christmas, with emotions running high. The arrivals hall was filled with joy as loved ones touched down from various destinations. Dublin GAA star celebrates Christmas engagement to partner Deirdre Scanlon also shared her excitement for her family's arrival.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »