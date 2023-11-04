16-year-old girl missing in Carlow town

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday in her pyjamas. Melissa McDonnell, who is from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was visiting Carlow town when she went missing on the night of November 1 at around 8:45pm. She is described as being around 5’3” in height with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey GymKing hoodie, coloured pyjama pants, and runners.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing Melissa’s whereabouts, and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice

