16% of Young Prisoners in Ireland Subjected to Restricted Regime

Some 16 per cent of young prisoners in Ireland are subjected to a “ restricted regime ” in their cells, new figures have shown.

The Justice Minister explained that under the 'Mandela Rules', all people in custody in Irish prisons have a right to a minimum of two hours out of their cell per day to provide an “opportunity for meaningful human contact”. In total on January 16, 2024, there were a total of 4,748 people in the custody of the Irish Prison Service. Of that, 758 people were subject to a restricted regime. Of these, 732 were restricted on grounds of protection/vulnerability, with some 687 of these prisoners restricted at their own requestThis included 28 people who were 18 years old, 39 teenagers aged 19 and 67 people aged 20.

