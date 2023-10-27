12 Thoughts Every Girl Has While Running

A good start is half the work. That, in this context, is hitting pause on Netflix and peeling yourself off the couch. Throw on some trainers, and suddenly you’re ready to face the great outdoors. Who run the world? GIRLS!*It’s a lovely day. I’ll feel amazing when I’m done. This means no guilt about the Kinder Bueno I had for lunch. Awesome.I’m probably about a mile or so in now

I’ll just check the app. 400 metres? That can’t be right. Seriously. Should I try turning it off and turning it back on again.Think nice thoughts. Think nice thoughts. Why is it so hot in here? The fabric said COOLING.Run to Ryan Gosling. Run to Jamie Dornan. Michael Fassbender is at the finish line.You’re not making this any easierI’m gonna smile at them. And pray they’re not lapping me.

