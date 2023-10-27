12 things we need to understand about our pregnant friend (if we are to remain friends)

When your friend gets pregnant along with all the joy and excitement, there’s bound to be a bit of confusion.

Just WTF is up with her? It’s a confusing and emotional and HUNGRY time. Those preggo ladies need a lot of care and support from us so here’reIt doesn’t make much sense – she’s only been pregnant for about five minutes, it’s not like she’s lugging around a bump yet but still oddly the first few months of growing that foetus from a sperm to a bouncing adorable little blueberry-sized thing is the hardest work.

See point 1 she is very VERY tired. It’s hard to convey this to anyone who has never gestated before, but the tiredness is so profound that at times just moving from the couch to the kettle and back feels like trudging through a swimming pool of custard while wearing a medieval suit of armour.If she is hitting maximum crybaby feels, best to cradle her and make sure that she doesn’t try to watch headtopics.com

This is because the hormones are strong in her now. Steer clear of pissing her off, if at all possible but also be aware that really random things might piss her off. Pregnant women are unpredictable like that. Imagine Tyra Banks at her most ‘disappointed’ (read f*cking crazy) on ANTM and that is about a 10 percent indicator of how insane pregnant women can get. Preggers bitches be cray, but DON’T, whatever you do, say that to them.

Just go with it. Weird shit is happening to her, sometimes she needs a witness to all the crazy, freaky things a body does while growing a baby. Just try to unhear the bits about nipples leaking and loss of bladder control.It’s the least we can do. Nothing pisses a pregnant woman off more than people refusing to get fat with her. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

AI having a positive impact on job creation and workplaces, conference toldAlmost one-third of Irish firms surveyed by Ibec say the technology is improving their productivity Read more ⮕

This county has the highest rate of divorce in all of IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island is officially coming to Netflix and it’s 100 per cent going in our queueThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕