12 magic Matthew Perry moments in Friends

He was Chandler Bing. The most cutting of the sextet in Friends. The wise guy of the gang. The character who got us all going: 'Oh. My. God!' Some of the show’s best lines were by, for or about him.

Remember when . . . Rachel realised Chandler wasn’t gay. She told him:"When I first met you . . . I thought, maybe, possibly, you might be . . . but then you spent Phoebe’s entire birthday party talking to my breasts, so then I figured maybe not." headtopics.com

Remember when . . . Chandler broke up with Janice and he said:"It serves me right for buying a twelve-pack of condoms." Remember when . . . Chandler told Monica:"If worst comes to worst, I’ll be your boyfriend." She laughs at the thought but later changes her mind. headtopics.com

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has died at age 54It is being reported that Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’, has passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry tackling Friends quiz on Graham Norton Show was great TVMatthew Perry made a memorable appearance on The Graham Norton Show, back in 2016, where it was confirmed that he never worked as a transponster. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry on the one Friends plot-line that he didn't want to filmIn a TV segment for 'Plead the Fifth', Matthew Perry opened up on his time with the Friends cast, and spoke of one plot-line he asked the writers to re-do. Read more ⮕

Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew PerryFriends fans have shared a heartbreaking image of the character Joey in tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕