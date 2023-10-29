12 magic Matthew Perry moments in Friends

He was Chandler Bing. The most cutting of the sextet in Friends. The wise guy of the gang. The character who got us all going: 'Oh. My. God!' Some of the show’s best lines were by, for or about him.
Remember when . . . Rachel realised Chandler wasn’t gay. She told him:"When I first met you . . . I thought, maybe, possibly, you might be . . . but then you spent Phoebe’s entire birthday party talking to my breasts, so then I figured maybe not." headtopics.com
Remember when . . . Chandler broke up with Janice and he said:"It serves me right for buying a twelve-pack of condoms." Remember when . . . Chandler told Monica:"If worst comes to worst, I’ll be your boyfriend." She laughs at the thought but later changes her mind. headtopics.com
Friends actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends,' was found dead at his home, US media reported. He was 54. Read more ⮕