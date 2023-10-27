12 County Finals down for decision this weekend

THE madness of County Final season has calmed a little this week with the number of football deciders down from 13 to seven.

Hurling also features some massive showpiece deciders with Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, Dublin and Tipperary (replay) all down for decision. Ballyhale haven’t been beaten in knockout hurling in Kilkenny since 2017. They’re going for six county titles in a row and 12 in 18 years since 2006.And they’ve only lost two finals out of 11 since 06.

The Shamrocks, with Colin Fennelly jetting in and out from Dubai to play, are seeking to deny their opponents a fifth county title.If Tyrone isn’t the most competitive championship around, it’s the most wide open with the highest volume of genuine challengers. headtopics.com

This depth on the club scene might help to explain why they’ve been so successful at inter-county level over the past two decades, landing four All-Ireland titles. But Errigal have serious firepower in the three Canavans - Darragh, Ruairi and Tommy - as well as Peter Harte and Joe Oguz.Their star may have faded at All-Ireland level, but they continue to dominate locally.

Turloughmore are going for a ninth title and a first since 1985, having done six on the bounce between 1961 and 1966. Amazingly, Nemo have only lost four finals. That has to count for a lot as they look to go back to back again. headtopics.com

After dismantling two time All-Ireland finalists, Slaughtneil in the last two Derry finals, their neigbours brought war in this year’s semi-final.

