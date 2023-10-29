11 of our favourite Scrubs celebrity guest stars and cameos

While we love JD, Turk and co. the show wouldn't have been the incredible heart-warming comedy that it was without the secondary characters that only feature in an episode or two..Fox played Dr. Kevin Casey who, initially, the gang look up to until they realise he's got his own issues. Fox starred on the show for two episodes, one of which featured the iconic epiphany toilet. The Back to the Future actor was praised for his portrayal of an OCD sufferer on the show.
Moore plays the incredibly clumsy, ditzy Julie, who is set up with JD by his patient who is her great-aunt. While Julie and JD have a lot in common (their scooters, their love of Harry Potter and unicorns) they break up because she isn't ready for a serious relationship. Zach Braff was dating Moore in real life when she guest starred.Perry plays Murray, the son of one of JD's patients who needs a kidney transplant.
