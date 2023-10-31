11 must-watch movies coming to the cinema this November

A very funny and subversive teen comedy about two best friends who set up a self-defence class in the hopes it will help them finally lose their virginities... but things take a turn when they realise they've accidentally created a fight club instead.The latest entry in the MCU picks up from where both WandaVision and Ms.
Nic Cage headlines this fantastically bizarre new comedy about an extremely average man who discovers that he has featured in the dreams of pretty much every single person on the planet. Suddenly thrust into the world of overnight celebrity, he discovers this new lifestyle comes at a cost.
The prequel to the original Hunger Games movies, this serves as the origin story to both how the Hunger Games came about, and how President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the first four movies) came to be the sociopathic dictator we all know and hate.Barry Keoghan stars in this darkly funny psychosexual thriller about a young man and his infatuation with another student (Euphoria's Jacob Elordi) who attends his college.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕