10-year-old Irish boy becomes youngest person to climb Kilimanjaro

A schoolboy made history when he climbed Kilimanjaro – and conquered a dream that he has had since he was just five years old. Caulan Conroy (10) became the youngest Irish person ever last month to reach the top of Africa’s highest mountain. Mount Kilimanjaro, which is in Tanzania, is 5,895 metres above sea level and is six times taller than Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry. Caulan, from Knocknacarra in Co Galway, achieved the record-breaking summit on March 21.

READ MORE: Storm on horizon as unusual area of low pressure near Iberia could beat path towards Ireland He climbed to the peak with his dad Peter and brother Aaron (13). His proud father Peter revealed that they trained for the climb of Kilimanjaro by herding sheep on steep slopes in Connemara. He said: "He'd be five years old and when you try to put him to bed, he goes, 'I can try and climb Kilimanjaro when I'm 10’. “You think, 'Oh, no problem, just go to sleep

Galway schoolboy makes history as youngest Irish person to climb Kilimanjaro

