10 Truths About Choosing What to Watch as a Couple

Ah the almost nightly battle that eventually descends into each of you mindlessly scrolling on your phones and watching exactly NOTHING despite an entire internet of choice out there.

Every couple has an unspoken watershed about when it’s deemed too late to start a movie, depending on age, kids and general crapness this can be anywhere from 8-11 pm.

You may start SEVERAL movies and abandon within the first ten minutes. Is it just me, or is Hollywood just remaking the same three remakes all the time now? When you do finally agree on something the streaming will crap out, and you’ll be left watching the spinny circle thing which is still better than the Michael Bay film he wanted to watch. headtopics.com

The best entertainment harmony I’ve found is to curl up together and snuggle while he watches “the match”, and you listen toon your headphones. I believe the medical term for this is ultra married. It may be time for an affair.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Dundalk FC blast 'half truths and simple falsehoods' as speculation ragesDundalk chiefs insist that talks with potential investors are ongoing Read more ⮕

Her.ie Pick Their Favourite Inspirational Women For International Women’s DayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

ITV responds to claims Stacey Solomon has quit Loose WomenITV has responded to claims that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women. The presenter stepped away from the show during her last pregnancy. Read more ⮕

– Women Share And Compare Snaps Of Their Cervixes OnlineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

In Ukraine: New Campaign Urges Women To Boycott Sex To ProtestThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Women in Sport: All-Ireland Winning Captain Geraldine McLaughlinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕