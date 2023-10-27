1 in 3 young teens are vaping!

More than a third of young people aged 13 to 16 have said they currently vape and never smoked before starting, that’s according to new research commissioned by Foróige Sligo. Dr Garrett McGovern GP specialising in addiction medicine and Medical Director of Priority Medical Clinic, Dundrum joined Shane this morning with a reaction to this research.

