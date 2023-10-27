1 in 3 young teens are vaping!

More than a third of young people aged 13 to 16 have said they currently vape and never smoked before starting, that’s according to new research commissioned by Foróige Sligo. Dr Garrett McGovern GP specialising in addiction medicine and Medical Director of Priority Medical Clinic, Dundrum joined Shane this morning with a reaction to this research.
Dr Garrett McGovern GP specialising in addiction medicine and Medical Director of Priority Medical Clinic, Dundrum joined Shane this morning with a reaction to this research.
Tributes paid to young tattoo artist murdered in Co. DownA 28-year-old man who was murdered in Co. Down has been named locally as Aidan Mann. He was stabbed to death in a knife attack around 11am on Church street. Read more ⮕
Love Island’s Will Young addresses rumours about his sexuality following reunionLove Island star Will Young has opened up about the rumours about his sexuality during his appearance on the show. Read more ⮕