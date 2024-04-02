1,000-year-old Irish oak tree to be transformed into whiskey casks

A 1,000-year-old Irish oak tree toppled by a storm is set to be resurrected in the form of whiskey casks. The ancient giant, with a 10-metre girth, stood tall on the grounds of Swainstown Farm in Kilmessan, Co Meath, until powerful Storm Elin brought it crashing to earth last year.

In a unique project between Meath’s Boann Distillery and the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel cooperage in Kildare, the oak will be transformed into barrels that will age and produce Preston’s brand of single pot still Irish Whiskey. The Preston family, who live on Swainstown Farm, are descendants of the renowned Prestons of Drogheda, Co Louth, operators of a major whiskey bonding business for almost a century from 1886. Peter Cooney of Boann Distillery said it is “extremely rare” that Irish oak is used to craft cask

