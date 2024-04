YPP SCTV-Indosiar Holds Social Blood Donation Event in Yogyakarta

YPP SCTV-Indosiar held a social blood donation event at Masjid Gedhe Kauman, Yogyakarta. This activity is carried out to maintain the availability of blood stocks which tend to decrease during Ramadan.

YPP SCTV-Indosiar, Social, Blood Donation, Masjid Gedhe Kauman, Yogyakarta, Ramadan