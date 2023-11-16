YG Entertainment Confirms Ahyeon Will Remain a Member of BABYMONSTER

YG Entertainment has confirmed that Ahyeon will remain a member of BABYMONSTER. The idol, born in 2007, did not participate in the group's debut due to health reasons. After reports emerged that Ahyeon had left BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment stated that their new girl group would debut with 6 members without Ahyeon. On Thursday (16/11), the agency clarified that the idol would only be absent from BABYMONSTER's debut.

YG Entertainment corrected their previous statement and confirmed that Ahyeon will still be a member of BABYMONSTER. The idol, born in 2007, did not participate in the group's debut due to health reasons. Today, Thursday (16/11), YG Entertainment stated that the previous reports of Ahyeon leaving the group were false. "Ahyeon will focus on resting due to health reasons and BABYMONSTER's debut will continue with 6 members," said the agency, which also manages TREASURE

:

WOW_KEREN: Ahyeon BABYMONSTER dan 7 Trainee Idol ini Populer tapi Gagal DebutSudah terlanjur populer dan diharapkan debut, deretan trainee justru gagal debut. Salah satunya, Ahyeon yang diumumkan meninggalkan BABYMONSTER karena alasan pribadi pada Rabu (15/11). Ia disebutkan hengkang karena alasan kesehatan.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

VIVACOİD: Ahyeon Decides to Focus on Health and Takes a Break from Debut Preparation Ahyeon , a member of the upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER , has decided to prioritize her health and take a temporary break from debut preparation. YG Entertainment released an official statement explaining the reason behind this decision.

Sumber: VIVAcoid | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Grup Baru YG, BABYMONSTER, Merilis Teaser Debut AsaYG Entertainment merilis teaser foto dan video film yang menampilkan Asa, member kedua dari grup baru BABYMONSTER . Asa terlihat sangat cantik dalam teaser debutnya yang mengingatkan netizen pada beberapa idol generasi ke-3. BABYMONSTER siap debut pada 27 November dengan konsep racing.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

TVONENEWS: Fire Incident on Fuel Pipeline in MedanPT Pertamina Patra Niaga Sumbagut confirms a fire incident on the fuel pipeline in Kampung Kurnia, Medan. The fire was caused by thieves attempting to steal fuel.

Sumber: tvOneNews | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Visual Fadly Faisal Bersanding dengan Reza Rahadian Jadi PerbincanganFadly Faisal tak ketinggalan hadiri acara Diwali yang digelar oleh MD Entertainment . Potret Fadly Faisal kala bersanding dengan Reza Rahadian pun ikut ramai jadi perbincangan. Seperti apa?

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: YG Entertainment Confirms Ahyeon Will Remain a Member of BABYMONSTERYG Entertainment has confirmed that Ahyeon will remain a member of BABYMONSTER . The idol, born in 2007, did not participate in the group's debut due to health reasons .

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »