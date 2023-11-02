Yearning for Peace in the Real World, Starting in the Virtual World

Although the topic is cyber security, Demokhin is free to diplomatically talk about the conflict with Russia because according to Ukraine, Russia is not only using physical force, but also attacks through digital space."Thank you to those who have condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and its behavior in cyberspace," said Demokhin, who is also the Head of Digital Transformation of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Interestingly, Singapore also invited representatives from Russia to attend SICW 2023. Prior to confirming, Russia must have been aware that Ukraine, who was given the chance to speak, had the opportunity to sway the opinions of attendees from various countries. Moreover, Ukraine spoke in Singapore, the first ASEAN country to impose sanctions on Russia for its February 2022 invasion.

Despite maintaining a firm stance on various international political conditions, Singapore strives to remain consistent with its"position" as a trading nation, which requires this small country to be open to anyone with any background. The SICW event is an extension of Singapore's position.

By prioritizing cybersecurity, Singapore was able to draw in around 12,000 participants from approximately 80 countries to the cyber technology discussion and exhibition spaces at Marina Bay Sands from October 17-19, 2023. When SICW was held for the first time in 2016, the number of participants was only half of that, around 6,000 people.

