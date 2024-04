Xiaomi's SU7 Sedan Valued Higher Than GM or Ford Thanks to Its Success

Xiaomi's SU7 sedan, which is similar in size to the Porsche Taycan but priced lower than the Tesla Model 3, has led the company to be valued higher than GM or Ford. After the launch of this car, the company's stock price significantly increased, adding $7.6 billion to Xiaomi's overall valuation. The Chinese technology company is now valued at $55.2 billion, surpassing Ford valued at $52.4 billion and GM valued at $53.1 billion. However, all three companies are still far behind Tesla, which is valued at $549 billion. The SU7 faces a challenging Chinese market but has a unique design resembling the Taycan wearing a McLaren 720S mask and a competitive price. The base model of the SU7 is priced at less than $30,000, but buyers may have to wait a long time to get it. Xiaomi announced last week that they received nearly 90,000 pre-orders within the first 24 hours of sales.

