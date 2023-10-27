When Cabinet Solidarity Can Break Down...

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atMAWAR KUSUMA WULAN, CYPRIANUS ANTO SAPTOWALYONOThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI.

The news is certainly not true. Minister of State Secretary Pratikno denied it before flying to Yogyakarta on Tuesday (24/10/2023)."It's not true, Mas," he said. When asked further if there would be a meeting between the President and Megawati, Pramono answered,"What is clear is that we will continue to work as usual."

Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana has confirmed that the President has received a one-day leave request from several ministers to attend the registration of Prabowo-Gibran. headtopics.com

Mahfud MD, who has become Ganjar's vice presidential candidate, last Tuesday, also came to the Presidential Palace to meet. He asked for permission to run as vice presidential candidate."So, I have met the President at the Palace. There are general problems, these are daily tasks that require continuity."Then the specific problem is that I become vice presidential candidate," said Mahfud.

In the reality of politics, the closer we get to the presidential election, the busier the ministers become. Not only are they campaigning for their respective favored candidates in the presidential election, but some are also running as legislative candidates. headtopics.com

Answering questions from the media about his relationship with Megawati and the PDI-P after his eldest son's nomination following the opening of the Investor Daily Summit 2023 last Tuesday, the President responded by nodding his head and saying,"Everything is fine. Everything is fine."

