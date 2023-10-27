Vice President Amin: Don't just be superior in numbers

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
JAKARTA, KOMPAS - Diverse studies predict that Indonesia has the opportunity to move from an upper-middle-income country to being among the top five economies globally. One of the supporting factors is the abundance of young and digitally proficient human resources in the workforce.
“Do not prioritize quantity alone, but forget about quality, whether it's on physical aspect, character, work ethic, discipline, skills, or intellectual abilities,” said Vice President Amin. Therefore, Vice President Amin added that the government is also continuing its efforts to accelerate the reduction of malnutrition prevalence and the eradication of extreme poverty. Both of these are believed to have an impact on achieving sustainable development goals and Indonesia's Golden Aspirations. headtopics.com
The government is committed to creating productive and competitive Indonesian labor. Likewise, the provision of legal umbrella to strengthen policies in the form of Presidential Regulation on the Revitalization of Vocational Education and Training.
"As an improvement for the future, I would like to convey several things to be taken into consideration. First, prioritize policies to encourage fast job search facilitation, so that competencies of job seekers can be matched with the needs of employers," he said.A number of students from SMK Puger in Jember, East Java, were studying Japanese with their teacher in the school's backyard on Thursday (19/10/2023). Most graduates from SMK Puger work overseas, one of which is Japan. headtopics.com