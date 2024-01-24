Ustaz Solmed's Luxurious House Raises Questions About His Income

Ustaz Solmed, a popular religious figure in Indonesia, has recently built a luxurious house worth Rp80 billion. Many celebrities have visited his residence just to create content. This has raised questions about Ustaz Solmed's source of income. Atta Halilintar, a famous YouTuber, is also curious about how Ustaz Solmed managed to build such a lavish house in a short period of time.

Ustaz Solmed revealed that he enjoys preaching and has connections with influential people, which has helped him financially. He believes in building relationships and learning from others





