Ultimate Rangkasbitung Station Construction Project Completed

Workers completed the construction project of the Ultimate Rangkasbitung Station in Rangkasbitung, Lebak, Banten, on Saturday (4/11/2023). The government targets that the construction project of the Ultimate Rangkasbitung Station, with a budget of Rp297 billion from the state budget, can accommodate 85,000 passengers per day and can be operated in August 2024.

