TXT's New Mini Album Sells Over 1.1 Million Copies on Launch Day

TXT's new mini album, 'minisode 3: TOMORROW', has sold a total of 1,187,103 copies on its launch day. The album consists of seven songs, including the title track 'Tomorrow'. All the songs have entered the Top 100 chart on Korea's largest music platform, Melon, with the title track reaching No. 10 the following day. 'minisode 3: TOMORROW' has also topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, and has entered the top 10 in the same chart in 23 different regions.

