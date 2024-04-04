Traffic Violations During Homecoming Will Not Be Fined on the Spot

E-TLE will be used to enforce odd-even traffic restrictions during the homecoming period. Confirmation letters for traffic violations will be sent after the Eid holiday or on April 16. The odd-even policy is implemented to limit private vehicle mobility.

Anticipated Increase in Number of Homecomers in South SumatraThe South Sumatra Police Traffic Directorate is trying to anticipate traffic jams, accidents and violations during the Eid homecoming flow.

Many people are returning home with free homecomingFree homecoming is one solution when transportation costs increase and vehicle traffic becomes increasingly dense.

Cipali is a traffic jam, avoid leaving at the peak of the homecoming flowVehicle density is expected to increase significantly on Friday (5/4/2024). The Cipali toll road is the most crucial traffic jam.

Homecoming traffic in Kupang is quiet, Pelni continues to provide optimal servicePelni ships have been equipped with Wi-Fi and 4G network facilities. Traveling home becomes even more fun.

Ensure Sufficient Toll Balances to Avoid Long Queues During Eid HomecomingThe public is asked to pay attention to the sufficiency of their toll balances to avoid long queues during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah homecoming and return tri

High-Speed Train to Serve Homecoming Travelers During Eid al-FitrPT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) is adding 12 additional trips during the Eid holiday period to meet the target of transporting 21,000 passengers per day. Fast train trips during the Eid holiday reached 52 trips with a capacity of 31,000 seats in a day.

