Tips for Creating Latte Art: Insights from a Latte Art Champion

Latte art is a technique of creating designs on the surface of a latte using steamed milk. It has become popular in recent years and is often seen as a form of artistic expression. Restu, a latte art enthusiast and winner of the Indonesia Latte Art Competition (ILAC) in 2019 and 2021, shares some tips for beginners. According to Restu, the diameter and height of the cup are important factors for comfort while drawing.

He suggests using a cup with a slightly pointed spout to easily create various shapes. In addition to recognizing the ingredients and understanding the use of tools, Restu advises aspiring latte artists to train their sensitivity to the texture of the milk while steaming

