Three Palembang Tax Employees Become Suspects in Corruption Case in Fulfilling Tax Obligations

PALEMBANG, KOMPAS - The High Prosecutor's Office of South Sumatra has named three employees of the Palembang Pratama Tax Office as suspects in a corruption case involving the fulfillment of tax obligations in several companies in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The Head of the Regional Office of the South Sumatra and Bangka Belitung Islands Directorate General of Taxation is ready to fully support the ongoing legal process.

Apart from the three, there are two other suspects as private individuals or taxpayers."Due to the cooperative element, the three tax officials are being handled by the Special Criminal Investigation Team of the South Sumatra Attorney General's Office. Meanwhile, the other two as taxpayers are being handled by the Tax Investigator Team (Directorate General of Taxes)," said Sarjono. headtopics.com

Head of Legal Information Unit at the South Sumatra Prosecutor's Office, Vanny Yulia Eka Sari, stated that the potential losses for the state in the case are still being calculated."Until now, 35 witnesses have been examined. Of course, we will continue to investigate evidence related to the involvement of other parties who can be held criminally responsible. We will also take other legal action as required in relation to the investigation of the case," she said.

"Whatever the decision of the prosecution, we fully support it. In fact, if there is something we can do to help, we will. We are not trying to cover up anything. As long as it is the decision of the prosecution, we fully support the process," he said. headtopics.com

