The Importance of Getting Enough Sleep

When it comes to self-care and healthy lifestyle habits, you tend to think of eating well, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. Unfortunately, many people miss out on their sleep due to being too busy and accumulating stress. However, sufficient sleep is very important

. You may have heard that you need to sleep seven hours or more every night to be at your best, but when is the best time to sleep and is it important? It is normal to worry about the details of sleep because doing it right is crucial for all reasons. Clearly, it is unsafe to drive when you are not alert. But you may also notice a decrease in focus and productivity when you are very tired. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a number of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, pain, mental health conditions, hormonal disorders, and decreased immune function, according to the Sleep Foundation

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: LİPUTAN6DOTCOM »

:

HARİANKOMPAS: Inaugurating Acting Mayor of Kediri, Khofifah Emphasizes the Importance of Dhoho AirportZanariah was appointed as Acting Mayor of Kediri. An important task awaits him, namely preparing Dhoho Airport which will soon operate.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut »

HARİANKOMPAS: Getting to Know Culture in Urban AreasThe existence of cultural interaction spaces in the capital city needs to be increased so that it is commensurate with the growth of its population. For those that already exist, it needs to be maintained so that people always care about history.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut »

HARİANKOMPAS: Democracy is Getting CloudierThe Honorary Council's decision will determine the legal and moral legitimacy of the presidential and vice presidential nominations. However, the Constitutional Court's decision is also final and binding. Political wisdom is needed to resolve this 'constitutional dispute'.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut »

HARİANKOMPAS: Language Revitalization Research Needs to be StrengthenedResearchers are encouraged to examine the richness of languages ​​in Indonesia. Currently there are 718 regional languages, the situation is getting worse.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut »

ANTARANEWS: Indonesia's Reaction to Market Conditions is Crucial for Global Vegetable Oil PricesDirector of Godrej International, Dorab Mistry, emphasizes the importance of Indonesia's reaction to market conditions due to its position as the world's largest palm oil exporter and the threat of El Nino. He also highlights the significance of factors such as the supply of vegetable oil during El Nino, the biofuel mandates in Indonesia and other countries like Brazil, and the presidential candidates' considerations regarding larger subsidies for biofuel in determining the global demand for vegetable oil.

Sumber: antaranews | Baca lebih lajut »

JAWAPOS: MenkopUKM Dorong Hilirisasi Pangan, Olahan Rumput Laut Bisa Gantikan 30 Persen Impor GandumNegara kita masih mengimpor gandum cukup besar, padahal riset menyebutkan sebesar 30 persen gandum bisa disubstitusi dari olahan rumput laut

Sumber: jawapos | Baca lebih lajut »