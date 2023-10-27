The fight for 'Pole Position' in Thailand is super tight

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
In positions fourth through tenth, there are Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, and Augusto Fernandez. The young Spanish racer is very optimistic that he can be competitive in qualifying, and can be even stronger in the race. He has very goodon new and worn tires. Martin also considered that the accident he experienced during the training session was not a big problem.
"It will be very difficult in the time attack lap because you can see the difference. I have never seen something like this, 0.3 seconds in the top 10, incredible. So, we have to be super, super precise, every small mistake will affect the fast spin," said Espargaro. headtopics.com
"So, I will strive to be focused and precise. You need more than perfect, more than perfect, because 0.1 seconds can mean three or four positions (behind), so this is amazing," emphasized Espargaro. "So, this is something very amazing, all the fantastic racers as well as all the manufacturers are doing a great job, the level is very high. So, tomorrow will be even more difficult," stated Marini.