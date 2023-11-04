The Escape of the Seven: Highest Rated Drama, Arthdal Chronicles 2 Hits Lowest Level

The story revolves around seven characters involved in the disappearance of a young girl, who is trapped in a complex web of lies and ambitions. It is the third collaborative project written by screenwriter Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min, who previously worked together on 'The Last Empress' and the hit series 'The Penthouse'. A shocking fact is revealed, that unbeknownst to them, she has been Lee Hwi So all along
. In response to Kang Ki Tak's interrogation, Matthew Lee puts on a crazy smile. The drama 'The Escape of the Seven' achieves the highest ratings, while 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' hits its lowest level. Then, the original Lee Hwi So (Min Young Ki), who seems to be trapped somewhere, appears before them, adding to the tension. Geum Ra Hee's appearance, showcasing her acting skills while pretending to cry, raises curiosity. Han Mo Ne (Lee Yoo Bi), Yang Jin Mo (Yoon Jong Hoon), and director Michelle (Yuju Cherry Bullet) appear confused by Geum Ra Hee's unexpected speech. Matthew Lee is also seen observing the situation from afar with great interest, sparking curiosity about how the film 'Dear D' will trick Matthew Lee and whether they will succeed in continuing the shooting
Indonesia Berita utama
Tulis Komentar
:
Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »
Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »
Sumber: suaradotcom | Baca lebih lajut »
Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »
Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »
Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »