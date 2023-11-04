The Escape of the Seven: Highest Rated Drama, Arthdal Chronicles 2 Hits Lowest Level

The story revolves around seven characters involved in the disappearance of a young girl, who is trapped in a complex web of lies and ambitions. It is the third collaborative project written by screenwriter Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min, who previously worked together on 'The Last Empress' and the hit series 'The Penthouse'. A shocking fact is revealed, that unbeknownst to them, she has been Lee Hwi So all along

. In response to Kang Ki Tak's interrogation, Matthew Lee puts on a crazy smile. The drama 'The Escape of the Seven' achieves the highest ratings, while 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' hits its lowest level. Then, the original Lee Hwi So (Min Young Ki), who seems to be trapped somewhere, appears before them, adding to the tension. Geum Ra Hee's appearance, showcasing her acting skills while pretending to cry, raises curiosity. Han Mo Ne (Lee Yoo Bi), Yang Jin Mo (Yoon Jong Hoon), and director Michelle (Yuju Cherry Bullet) appear confused by Geum Ra Hee's unexpected speech. Matthew Lee is also seen observing the situation from afar with great interest, sparking curiosity about how the film 'Dear D' will trick Matthew Lee and whether they will succeed in continuing the shooting

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: JAWAPOS »

:

WOW_KEREN: Banyak Plot Twist, Alasan Rating 'The Escape of the Seven' Kian Merosot Dibongkar Jurnalis'The Escape of the Seven' yang dibintangi Uhm Ki Joon dan Hwang Jung Eum sebelumnya memberikan ekspektasi tinggi karena merupakan karya penulis drama hits 'Penthouse'.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Identitas Asli Uhm Ki Joon Sebagai K di 'The Escape of the Seven' Kejutkan JurnalisRating 'The Escape of the Seven' mengalami kenaikan tipis menjadi 7,2 persen untuk penayangan episode ke-13 ini. Kenaikan rating itu diduga karena 'My Dearest' tidak tayang.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

SUARADOTCOM: Maell Lee Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Ucapan Selamat Billy Syahputra Jadi SorotanMaell Lee memberikan nama putranya Akins Lee Onays.

Sumber: suaradotcom | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Han Hyo Joo Pancarkan Vibes Idol di Post Baru, Lee Jung Ha ProtesLee Jung Ha terlihat kembali memberikan komentar di unggahan Han Hyo Joo yang dibagikan melalui Instagram pribadi. Sang aktor memberikan protes kepada aktris cantik itu.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Lee Da In Bertekad Selesaikan Syuting Meski Sedang Hamil, Intip 8 Potretnya di BTS 'My Dearest'Usai mengumumkan kehamilan, Da In disebut bertekad menyelesaikan syuting drama 'My Dearest'. Istri Lee Seung Gi ini dipuji mampu menghidupkan karakter Eun Ae dengan mampu menampilkan akting yang mengesankan.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »

WOW_KEREN: Jadi Konduktor, Lee Young Ae Tenggelam Dalam Musik di 'Maestra: Strings of Truth'Aktris Lee Young Ae berperan sebagai konduktor wanita bernama Cha Se Eum dalam drama baru tvN 'Maestra: Strings of Truth'. Drama ini dikonfirmasi tayang perdana pada 9 Desember mendatang.

Sumber: wow_keren | Baca lebih lajut »