The Constitutional Court's decision regarding the age of the presidential and vice presidential candidates can be cancelled

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court, Jimly Asshiddiqie, while leading a preliminary hearing at the Constitutional Court Building in Jakarta on Thursday (November 2, 2023). The reason being, the Constitutional Court will now re-examine the decision on case number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, which allows someone under the age of 40 to run for president and vice president as long as they have previously or are currently serving as a regional head.
Brahma Aryana, a student of the Faculty of Law at the Indonesian Nahdlatul Ulama University (Unusia), has requested a re-examination of letter (q) of Article 169 of the 2017 Election Law, which was recently decided by the Constitutional Court. Case number 141/PUU-XXI/2023 will be subject to material review on November 8, 2023.
According to Jimly, the material review case could be included as evidence in the application to the MK Honorary Council. Thus, the decision of the MK Honorary Council regardingcan be taken into consideration during the judicial review, especially in changing the composition of the panel of judges.
"We appreciate your statement, but it may not necessarily be granted. All parties have the right to refuse to be examined by a judge who is not trustworthy according to them. Therefore, the panel of judges will be only eight and its composition may change," he said.
