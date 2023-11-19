TANGKAS Electric Motor Opens Showroom in Yogyakarta

TANGKAS Electric Motor opens a showroom in the Prambanan area of Yogyakarta on Saturday (18/11). The opening of the showroom aims to educate the public about the importance of using electric motorcycles to create a green Indonesia. Founder & CEO of Tangkas Electric Motor, Agung Pamungkas alias Don Papank, stated that they are continuously increasing production capacity as the demand for electric motorcycles rises.
Moreover, he mentioned that there are still many people in Yogyakarta who are not familiar with electric motorcycles. "Tangkas electric motor is becoming more aggressive with the opening of a new factory in Semarang and intends to dominate the Central Java market. Therefore, in just one month, Tangkas has opened four showrooms in Central Java. Salatiga, Semarang, Sleman, and Prambanan," said Don Papank on Sunday (19/11). Don Papank revealed the reason why Tangkas electric motor opened a showroom in Yogyakarta. He mentioned that Central Java and its surrounding areas are indeed the target market for electric motorcycles. "The focus is on Prambanan.
