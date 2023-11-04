Tangerang City Government Holds Cheap Food Movement in 13 Districts

The Tangerang City Government, Banten, through the Food Security Agency (DKP), held the Cheap Food Movement (GPM) in 13 districts in the area from November 6 to 29, 2023. The Head of the Tangerang City Food Security Agency, Muhdorun, revealed that the first day of GPM will take place in the Larangan District on Monday (6/11) and the last day will be in the Porisgaga Village, Batuceper District on Wednesday (29/11)

. The commodities sold range from SPHP Program rice, cooking oil, chicken eggs, meat, chicken, vegetables, shallots, garlic, onions, chili, potatoes, carrots to a series of frozen food products. He added that the Tangerang City DKP is collaborating with Perum Bulog, Paskomnas, Yomas, Prima Freshmart, and several other suppliers in this activity. "The public is urged not to miss this cheap food service, note the implementation dates at the nearest location. It is recommended to come early to avoid running out," he said. The Director of the Tangerang City Market Perumda, Tietin Mulyati, said that the significant increase in food commodity prices is chili and onions. The price of red chili has increased significantly from the normal price of Rp50,000 per kilogram to Rp80,000 to Rp100,000 per kilogram. In addition, there has also been an increase in the price of shallots from the lowest price of Rp25,000 to the current price of Rp35,000 per kilogram

