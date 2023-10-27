T Agus Khaidir's Social Realism Short Story 'Steals' Attention

The short story"Ihwal Nama Majid Pucuk" by T Agus Khaidir was selected as Kompas's Best Short Story 2022. Through short stories, Kompas is responsible for protecting newspaper literature.Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

The recipient of the Best Short Story award from Kompas Selections 2022, T Agus Khaidir (second from left), proudly hoists his trophy as he is observed by CEO of the Kompas Gramedia Group of Media Andy Budiman (left), Kompas Editor-in-Chief Sutta Dharmasaputra (second from right), and Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Suharti (right) during the Kompas Short Story Awards ceremony at Bentara Budaya Jakarta on Friday, October 27th, 2023.

Agus acknowledged that his background as a journalist has influenced his writing style. Moreover, he has been covering a lot of crime news for the past three years. It's no wonder that his short stories recently have had a slightly"dark" tone.Daily editorial board. After going through a strict curation process, only 49 short stories will be published in this daily in 2022. headtopics.com

The panel of judges deemed Agus as a deserving winner after going through an intense discussion process. A lengthy conversation was inevitable considering the nominated short stories had quite diverse themes. Some were based on ancient manuscripts, tradition, local culture, family issues, social issues, and even futuristic themes on artificial intelligence.

Agus' strength lies in his success in creating hypertexts. In other words, the short story highlights the drama of living as neighbors which can also be interpreted as a simulation of the social-political life of a country's community. Regarding the name Majid Pucuk, it touches upon the issue of hush money, a public problem in his own country. headtopics.com

