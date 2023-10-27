Svida Alisjahbana Forced to Stick

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

Svida Alisjahbana, CEO of the GCM Group and Chairwoman of the Jakarta Fashion Week, on Wednesday (25/10/2023). The agility of Svida Alisjahbana, CEO of GCM Group and Chairwoman of Jakarta Fashion Week, has decreased due to a leg injury. To aid her movements while organizing the Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) event in 2024, she uses a wooden cane as a helpful tool. This assists Svida, who spends her days from morning until 10:30 PM at Pondok Indah Mal 3 in Jakarta, where JFW is held.

When we passed each other at the door of the JFW 2024 media center on Wednesday (25/10/2023), Svida said,"I was injured and recovering again."I've just recovered, but instead of being in pain because I have to walk and stand a lot, it's better to rely on this stick," said the grandson of writer Sutan Takdir Alisjahbana. headtopics.com

Svida's injury was the result of a pile of chronic injuries, but was triggered by an incident of running on cement. At that time, he felt so much pain that he had to undergo therapy."Lastly I took part in a half marathon in Bali which was run on cement. Right, running on cement is harder than on asphalt. My feet really hurt. But, this is about to recover," he said.

Like her mother, Pia Alisjahbana (90), exercising, especially running and swimming, is a basic necessity for Svida. Svida and Pia swim every day, and Svida adds a 3-5 kilometers morning run as well. "Running and swimming are my meditation, they have to be done."If you don't do sports, you'll get bored," said the female journalist who is also a lecturer. It's so important to exercise every morning, Svida sometimes doesn't have time to shower after exercising, even though she has to attend a meeting."After exercise, breakfast, then meeting."I can go all day without showering," said Svida, laughing. headtopics.com

