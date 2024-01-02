Suspected Perpetrator of Double Murder Arrested in Blitar

AF is the suspected perpetrator of the murder of two women whose bodies were found in a cat and dog boarding house on Sulawesi Street, Karangtengah Village, Sananwetan District. In addition to arresting AF, the police also seized several pieces of evidence used in the murder. Until now, the police are still investigating the motive behind AF's killing of the two victims.

Previously reported, residents of Sulawesi Street, Karangtengah Village, Sananwetan District, Blitar City were shocked by the discovery of two decomposing bodies in an animal boarding house. On Monday (1/1/2024) afternoon, residents forcibly opened the door of the animal boarding house due to the unbearable stench emanating from the house, which was known to always be closed. The local RW chairman, Siswanto, said he saw one body lying face down in front of the house and another inside. In the house, there were dozens of pet dogs and cats





