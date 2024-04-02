Sudirman Said: Whoever is summoned as a witness in the Constitutional Court must attend

Co-captain of the National Winning Team Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (Timnas AMIN), Sudirman Said, speaks out about the summoning of four ministers to testify in the dispute over the 2024 presidential election (PHPU) or the presidential election dispute at the Constitutional Court (MK). He said that whoever is invited to testify in the MK trial is obliged to attend and provide testimony.

"I think whoever is invited to give testimony as a witness is obliged to attend," said Sudirman when met at Bakoel Koffie, Central Jakarta on Tuesday (2/4/2024). According to him, whoever is called has gone through a dialectical process between all parties involved. "The process in the trial will definitely develop, so we fully respect the process in the Constitutional Court, there will definitely be a dialectic between the legal advisors, both the petitioner and the respondent, as well as the witnesses," he explained

Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:



liputan6dotcom / 🏆 4. in İD

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

Challenge the Election Results to the Constitutional Court as a Constitutional WayThe case filed at PHPU is thought to be related to misuse of state facilities and the nomination of presidential election candidates.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Constitutional Court to Resolve Election Dispute in 14 Working DaysThe Indonesian Constitutional Court stated the readiness to formulate technical matters of regarding the 2024 Election dispute.

Sumber: VIVAcoid - 🏆 3. / 90 Baca lebih lajut »

File a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, PPP refuses to be demoted from SenayanSuing the Constitutional Court is the only way for PPP to avoid being thrown out of parliament.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Ganjar-Mahfud Ask the Constitutional Court to Disqualify Prabowo-GibranThe presidential-vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo-Gibran is considered to have registered in the 2024 presidential election in violation of law and ethics.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Towards the closing, only 16 election result dispute cases had been registered with the Constitutional CourtA total of 16 cases, consisting of 1 presidential election dispute case and 15 legislative election dispute cases, have been registered with the Constitutional Court.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

The Surya Paloh-Prabowo meeting will not affect the lawsuit at the Constitutional CourtEven though there was a meeting between Prabowo Subianto and Surya Paloh, it was deemed that this would not affect Amin's team's lawsuit at the Constitutional Court.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »