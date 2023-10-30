Strengthen Judges' Capacity Regarding the Environment and Climate Change

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
BOGOR, KOMPAS - Environmental and climate change cases in several countries, including Indonesia, have increasingly been directed towards litigation or settling disputes through the court system. Therefore, the capacity of judges needs to be strengthened to address challenges related to legal action in the environmental and climate change sector.
This activity is organized by the Indonesian Supreme Court (MA) in collaboration with the Indonesian Center for Environmental Law (ICEL) and ClientEarth. The three-day event is attended by more than 70 judges from the Asia Pacific region and is also attended by more than 25 prominent foreign judges from the region. headtopics.com
Executive Director of ICEL, Raynaldo Sembiring, stated that strengthening the capacity of judges is needed due to the increasing number of cases related to the environment and climate change. To date, ICEL has recorded 20 cases of climate change litigation in Indonesia.
So far, climate change issues have occurred in many Southern countries, making it important for them to gather and share information or knowledge in solving these cases. Therefore, this judge training program will also study various scientific evidence.According to Raynaldo, the juridical elements, especially those related to environmental aspects and climate change, vary in each country. headtopics.com
From the context in Indonesia, Raynaldo mentioned that litigation on climate change only exists in civil and administrative law. Lawsuits in civil cases related to climate change are mostly carried out by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) because the government in Indonesia has the right to sue.