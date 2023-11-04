Sriwijaya FC Targets Full Points Against Sada Sumut FC in Liga 2 Match

Sriwijaya FC targets to bring home full points when facing the host team Sada Sumut FC in the continuation of the Indonesian Liga 2 at Baharoeddin Siregar Stadium on Sunday. Sriwijaya FC coach Yusup Prasetyo said that his players are ready to face Sada Sumut's game in order to achieve maximum results and bring home three points. "Just like the previous match against a team from North Sumatra, there is no special preparation, but the players will give their best
. The main thing is that we will continue to strive to win and bring home three additional points," said Yusup in Lubuk Pakam on Saturday. There is no special preparation to face the home team's game. The preparation that has been done is only general, focusing on how to defend well and launch attacks that can result in goals. Although there is no specific preparation, Yusup admitted that Sada Sumut is a good team and will be very dangerous if their players are allowed to carry the ball without control. Moreover, Sada Sumut will be playing at their own home ground, which will surely give them extra motivation. In the previous match in Palembang, Sada Sumut, who had not been reinforced by foreign players, managed to give Sriwijaya a tough time, although in the end, Sriwijaya won the match with a score of 2-0. The Sada Sumut players have been together for a long time, which will surely make them more cohesive and improve communication on the field
