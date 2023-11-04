Sriwijaya FC Targets Full Points Against Sada Sumut FC in Liga 2 Match

Sriwijaya FC targets to bring home full points when facing the host team Sada Sumut FC in the continuation of the Indonesian Liga 2 at Baharoeddin Siregar Stadium on Sunday. Sriwijaya FC coach Yusup Prasetyo said that his players are ready to face Sada Sumut's game in order to achieve maximum results and bring home three points. "Just like the previous match against a team from North Sumatra, there is no special preparation, but the players will give their best

. The main thing is that we will continue to strive to win and bring home three additional points," said Yusup in Lubuk Pakam on Saturday. There is no special preparation to face the home team's game. The preparation that has been done is only general, focusing on how to defend well and launch attacks that can result in goals. Although there is no specific preparation, Yusup admitted that Sada Sumut is a good team and will be very dangerous if their players are allowed to carry the ball without control. Moreover, Sada Sumut will be playing at their own home ground, which will surely give them extra motivation. In the previous match in Palembang, Sada Sumut, who had not been reinforced by foreign players, managed to give Sriwijaya a tough time, although in the end, Sriwijaya won the match with a score of 2-0. The Sada Sumut players have been together for a long time, which will surely make them more cohesive and improve communication on the field

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: ANTARANEWS »

:

ANTARANEWS: Sriwijaya FC pasang target maksimal lawan Sada SumutSriwijaya FC menargetkan membawa poin penuh saat menghadapi tuan rumah Sada Sumut FC pada laga lanjutan Liga 2 Indonesia di Stadion Baharoeddin Siregar, ...

Sumber: antaranews | Baca lebih lajut »

ANTARANEWS: Sada Sumut terapkan pola menyerang hadapi tamunya Sriwijaya FCSada Sumut FC akan menerapkan pola permainan menyerang sejak awal laga untuk menghadapi tim tamu Sriwijaya FC pada laga lanjutan Liga 2 Indonesia musim ...

Sumber: antaranews | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Anggota DPD asal Sumut Ini Senang Anies Janji Bangun Stadion Berstandar FIFA di SumutAnggota DPD RI asal Sumatera Utara (Sumut), M. Nuh menyambut baik janji calon presiden Anies Baswedan yang akan membangun stadion bertaraf internasion

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

VIVACOİD: Anies Singgung Penutupan Alexis di Langkat hingga Janji Buat Stadion Berstandar FIFA di SumutBakal calon presiden Anies Baswedan menyapa para pendukungnya di Kabupaten Langkat, Sumatera Utara, Kamis, 2 November 2023.

Sumber: VIVAcoid | Baca lebih lajut »

TVONENEWS: Roadshow di Sumut, Anies Salat Maghrib di Masjid Agung BinjaiBerita Roadshow di Sumut, Anies Salat Maghrib di Masjid Agung Binjai terbaru hari ini 2023-11-02 23:20:53 dari sumber yang terpercaya

Sumber: tvOneNews | Baca lebih lajut »

DETİKCOM: Anies: Sumut Sedang Bergerak untuk PerubahanAnies Baswedan mengatakan massa yang menyambutnya ketika datang ke Sumut kali ini lebih ramai. Dia menyebut jika Sumut saat ini sedang beregerak untuk perubahan

Sumber: detikcom | Baca lebih lajut »