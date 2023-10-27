Silk Road Memory Deposits at Yungang Cave

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

If Jordan has Petra, an ancient city carved in rock, and Egypt has the Abu Simbel temple carved out of stone with a giant statue of Pharaoh Ramses II at the entrance, Datong City in Shanxi Province, China, has the Yungang Grottoes with a 17-meter-tall sitting Buddha Sakyamuni statue. All three are carved out of stone and registered as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

With a ticket price of 150 yuan or around Rp 327 thousand, it is enough to explore or peek at the cave collection in Yungang for half a day. From the site's gate, it is still necessary to walk about 2 kilometers uphill. Upon arrival, visitors cannot immediately enter the cave as they must patiently wait their turn in line due to the narrow cave passages. There are two caves with long queues, which could imply that there is something interesting inside, making visitors even more curious. headtopics.com

The cave chambers during the late period are smaller in scale with a statue of Buddha that is slim and handsome. Statues of music, dance, and acrobatics carved on the cave walls are also a reflection of popular Buddhist thought and have become a part of social life during the Northern Wei Dynasty. In ancient times, it became a tradition for Buddhists to dig caves in the mountains as sacred places to conduct their worship.

Entering the caves from the middle period feels like being in a location for filming the adventure archaeologist Indiana Jones. However, visitors are not allowed to touch the cave walls that are bordered by thick glass. All parts inside the cave have clear rules,"look but don't touch". headtopics.com

