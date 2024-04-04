Rising Prices of Staple Foods Ahead of 2024 Eid al-Fitr

Traders count their sales at Kramat Jati Wholesale Market in East Jakarta on Tuesday (4/2/2024). Based on data from the National Food Agency, prices of several staple foods have risen ahead of the 2024 Eid al-Fitr. Some commodities that have experienced price increases include dried soybeans, shallots, elephant garlic, curly red chili, bird's eye chili, and consumer sugar.The moment of Eid al-Fitr cannot be separated from shopping activities.

Unlike regular days, the frequency and value of community shopping tend to increase during the fasting month. Even long before Eid al-Fitr arrives, shopping centers are already crowded with residents who will go shopping.

Pelindo Estimates 2 Million Travelers during Eid al-Fitr 2024PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) or Pelindo estimates that the number of travelers during Eid al-Fitr in 2024 will reach 2 million people. This number is almost equal to the number of travelers through ports in 2019, which reached 2.2 million passengers.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Reactivates Integrated Security and Passenger Service Posts for Eid al-Fitr 2024 FlightsPT Angkasa Pura II (Persero) reactivates integrated security and passenger service posts for Eid al-Fitr 2024 flights at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

BMKG Stands Ready for Weather Modification and High Waves During Eid al-Fitr 2024The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) is on standby to deal with the potential for extreme weather and high waves during the 2024 Eid al-Fitr homecom

Pendaftaran Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Dibuka Hari Ini! Cek Syaratnya di SiniRekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka mulai hari ini, 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 Dibuka Besok, 1.830 Posisi Tersedia!Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Dibuka Besok, Ini Syarat Usia SMA/Sederajat hingga S2Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka mulai 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

